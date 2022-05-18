Primary elections this Tuesday

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Voters who have decided to vote at their polling location for the Tuesday, May 24, Primary Election now have access to a voting machine designed to aid those who are handicapped. It can display in large text and has audio capabilities.

It will accept corded earphones and will also provide voice guidance for election matters.

According to Butler County Probate Judge Ann Steiner Gregory the voting machines are safe and secure and designed to aid the handicapped to make voting easier.

She said poll workers have been trained to use the machines and can help anyone who desires to use one.

As for voter id’s, a voter can use any of the following forms of photo ID at the polls:

Valid Driver’s License (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Driver’s License

Valid Non-driver ID (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Non-driver ID

Valid Alabama Photo Voter ID

Valid State Issued ID (Alabama or any other state)

Valid AL Department of Corrections Release- Temporary ID (Photo Required)

Valid AL Movement/Booking Sheet from Prison/Jail System (Photo Required)

Valid Pistol Permit (Photo Required)

Valid Federal Issued ID

Valid US Passport

Valid Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County Government, Municipality, Board, Authority, or other entity of this state

Valid student or employee ID from a college or university in the State of Alabama (including postgraduate technical or professional schools)

Valid Military ID

Valid Tribal ID

A voter who is required to present valid photo identification but who does not do so will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot as provided by law.

The voter casting a provisional ballot will have until 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election to submit valid photo identification at the Voter Registrar’s office located in the Butler County Courthouse at 700 Court Sq., Greenville. Otherwise, the ballot will not be counted.

In addition, a voter who does not have a valid photo ID in his or her possession at the polls shall be permitted to vote a regular ballot if the individual is positively identified by two election officials as a voter on the poll list who is eligible to vote and the election officials sign a sworn affidavit so stating.

Voters who are disabled or over the age of 70 may move to the front of the line at a polling place upon notifying a poll worker.

A voter may request assistance at the polling place from anyone except the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, or an officer or agent of the voter’s union. A poll worker may also assist the voter upon request.

You may find your polling site or check your registration or absentee ballot status online at

https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview