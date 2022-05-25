The Dixie Youth Baseball All-Stars (ages 11-12) were announced at the closing ceremonies of the league on Thursday, Friday, May 20, at the Greenville Sportsplex. They will play in Troy, June 16. Pictured (l-r) kneeling are Rylan Beck, Javion Ball, Jaxon Albert, Keller Huggins, Kullen Huggins, Dalton Newton, and Jesse McNeal; standing, coach Griffin Huggins, Thad Bowman, Cooper De Le Ree, coach Brady Newton, Tyler Hollingshead, Ryan De Le Ree, Whit Holley, and coach Joe De Le Ree. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)