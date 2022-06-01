Dixie Angels All-Stars announced

The Dixie Softball Angels All-Stars (ages 11-12) were recently announced at the closing ceremonies of the league at the Greenville Sportsplex. Pictured (l-r) kneeling are McKenna Anthony, Vivian Salter, Sarah Catherine Skipper, Aubrey Davis, and Jaylee Foster; second row, Chloe Hamilton Janaya Longmire, Jayden Piggott, Madelyn Scott, Maddie Sikes, Gracen Finklea, and Ann Knox McLendon; back row, coaches Josh McLendon, Patrick Davis, and Josh Longmire. (Photo submitted)