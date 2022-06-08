ALBBAA’s best fish photo contest returns for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (May 27, 2022) – The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your fish photos again this year.

The 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest allows anglers of all ages to showcase how they enjoy the bountiful fishing in the Black Belt.

“The Black Belt is the perfect place to experience to the joys of fishing,” said Pam Swanner, Executive Director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. “Seeing the smile on someone’s face after they’ve experienced the thrill of reeling in a fish and enjoying the great outdoors is truly special. We can’t wait to see the entries to this year’s contest.”

Photos submitted for the contest, which opens May 28 and runs through Aug. 31, can show any type of fish caught in the Black Belt during 2022.

All photos for the contest must be entered through the Alabama Black Belt Adventures’ website.

The contest winner will receive a prize package that includes a guided fishing trip for a day on Lake Eufaula sponsored by Tony Adams of Gone Fishing with Tony and a two-night stay at Lakepoint State Park.

Voting will also be conducted exclusively on the same page — https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/bestblackbeltfishcontest/.

Visitors to the contest webpage may vote once per day, per entry, per IP address.

In the case of any dispute, the decision of ALBBAA is final. ALBBAA reserves the right to approve or disapprove of the photo submitted.

Cause for disqualification of photo can include, but is not limited to, the following:

The photo content presents the subject in an unethical or disrespectful composition.

The photo content is perceived to cast a negative perception of hunters or anglers and their contribution to the management of wildlife.

Voting violation which imposes an unfair advantage to others.

Previous winners of the Best Fish Photo Contest from the past three years are not eligible to take home the prize.

Anglers are also reminded to comply with all fishing laws, including purchasing a valid Alabama fishing license.

“The Black Belt is filled with public access points to fantastic fisheries – from Lake Eufaula to Miller’s Ferry to the mighty Tombigbee River,” Swanner said, “and anglers often visit the lodges across the Black Belt in search of a trophy bass. No matter how anglers fish in the Black Belt, we hope they’ll find a way to hook a fish, create a lasting family memory and snap a photo to enter into the 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest.”

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its citizens.

For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org.

The Black Belt includes the following 23 counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.