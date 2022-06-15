2021 Dixie Belles honored

The 2021 Greenville Dixie Softball Belles were recently honored by the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday, May 9. Each coach and player on the team was given an individual plaque. In addition, a plaque was placed on the Greenville Sportsplex concession/press box building noting the Belles achievement of winning the State Tournament and their representing Alabama at the Dixie Belles World Series in Moncks Corner, S.C. Pictured (l-r) are team members: kneeling, Lexi Reaves, Layla McCall, coach Zach Little and coach Rebecca Butts; standing, A’jaida Hardaway, Anna Parker Little, SaNiyah Edwards, Bailey Lambert, Emily Cauthen, Brinkley Long, Lela Mansman, Allie Butts, and Madison Freeman. Not pictured are Lacey Kelly and coach Brent Lambert. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)