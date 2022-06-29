Two softballs teams advance to state

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

After Dixie Baseball and Softball District play beginning on June 16, only two teams from Greenville are advancing to the State Tournament on July 8.

They are the Ponytails (ages 11-12), who placed second in district play, and the Belles (ages 13-15), who directly advanced to state due to lack of district teams.

The Greenville Ponytails beat Geneva in their first game of district play 3-2. They then lost to Troy 7-6 in their second game. They then beat Geneva 16-10 and beat Troy 17-7. They then lost to Troy in the championship 6-5.

Other Greenville Dixie softball age groups who played in district play but did not advance to state were the Darlings (ages 7-8) and Angels (ages 9-10).

The Greenville Darlings won their first game in district play over Zion Chapel by forfeit because Zion Chapel did not have enough players. They then lost to Troy 20-1 and Enterprise 19-6 and were put out of the tournament.

The Greenville Angels, in district play, beat Enterprise first 10-2, and then beat Zion Chapel 15-5. They next lost to Troy 11-1 and were put out of the tournament.

For Dixie baseball district play, the Greenville Mites (ages 7-8) first beat Luverne 10-2. They then beat Andalusia 16-15. They were put out of the tournament when Andalusia beat them 18-9 in 10 innings.

The Greenville Minors (ages 9-10) lost to Eufaula in their first game of district play 12-2.

Greenville’s Ozone team (ages 11-12) first lost to Troy in district play 2-0. They then lost to Luverne 4-1 and were put out of the tournament.