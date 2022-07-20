BCAVFD holds fire training exercise

Members of Butler County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments (BCAVFD) and the Greenville Fire Department (GFD) recently gathered to hold a training exercise with a propane tank simulator on Thursday, June 30, at the Greenville Sports Plex. According to BCAVFD president, Keith Foster, the departments regular hold training for a variety of situations they face in their duties. He said the exercises helps the members practice teamwork, receive updates, and hone necessary skills. Among those attending the exercise were Liberty VFD, Central VFD, Shackleville VFD, Spring Creek VFD, GFD, and other BCAVFD members. Pictured above, firefighters practices teamwork while applying water to contain a simulated propane tank burn. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)