Dixie Ponytails All Stars wrap up

Greenville’s Dixie Ponytails All Stars are pictured with their runner-up trophy and rings at the Dixie State Championship Tournament held in Dothan, which began Friday, July 8. Kneeling, from left, are Jae Stewart, Parker Stinson, Ryliegh Grace Kelly, Alyssa Cauthen, and Tucker Hamilton; Standing, Kae Hinson, Madilyn Young, Allie Newton, Bradleigh Hickman, Julia Ballew, Alli Pierce, Paisley Honeycutt, and Ella Ealum (Photo submitted). The Ponytails went 3-2 before they were knocked out of the tournament by Dothan on Tuesday, July 12. The Ponytails suffered their first defeat to Dothan on Friday 18-17. They then beat Ozark on Saturday morning 14-6. That evening, the Ponytails trounced Troy 18-3. On Monday, the Ponytails faced Wicksburg and won 10-8. Greenville next took on Dothan, Tuesday, but lost a nail biter 5-4, which effectively ended their season. Pictured below left, Alli Pierce strokes a hit against Ozark. Pictured below right, Greenville Dixie Ponytail Allie Newton scores a run against Ozark. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)