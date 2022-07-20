This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

Today I will cover another College Football Hall of Fame member who played at Alabama.

Johnny Musso played at Alabama from 1969-1971. Johnny, a native of Birmingham, played at Banks High School.

He entered Alabama in the fall of 1968. Freshmen were not eligible to play until the fall of 1972. He started from 1969 to 1971.

At one point, he was the career leading rushers until 1987. Musso rushed for 2741 yards and 34 TDs. He also had 61 pass receptions for 495 yards and four TDs.

He completed five passes for 88 yards and two TDs. His total yardage was 3328 with 40 TDs.

Musso was two time All-American and All-SEC and was also Academic All-American and the SEC Player of The Year in 1971.

He was a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete and NCAA Post-Season Scholarship Winner.

Musso was inducted in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1989 and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.