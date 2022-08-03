 Skip to content

JOHNNIE JOE FROST

Frost, Johnnie Joe- Funeral Service for Johnnie Joe Frost was held Saturday, July 30, 2022, from Lomax Hannon Auditorium at 2 p.m. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery, Greenville. Bro. James Daniel officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

