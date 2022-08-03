JOHNNIE JOE FROST By Editor | August 3, 2022 | 0 Frost, Johnnie Joe- Funeral Service for Johnnie Joe Frost was held Saturday, July 30, 2022, from Lomax Hannon Auditorium at 2 p.m. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery, Greenville. Bro. James Daniel officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TERRY SHEPHERD August 3, 2022 | No Comments » EDWIN CARL TILLERY August 3, 2022 | No Comments » EDWINA CECILE BRYANT August 3, 2022 | No Comments » CATHERINE DIANE HARRIS August 3, 2022 | No Comments » GPRD holds skills training for diamond players July 27, 2022 | No Comments »