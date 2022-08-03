Jan. 25, 1958 – July 24, 2022

Funeral Service for Terry Shepherd was held Friday, July 29, 2022, from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery, Greenville. Rev. JaeQues Brown officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

Mr. Terry Shepherd was born January 25, 1958 in Greenville, Alabama to the late Mr. John and Mrs. Sallie Shepherd. He went to be with the Lord, July 24, 2022.

He attended Butler County public school system until he relocated to Cleveland, Ohio in 1975, where he worked as a security guard until he returned to Greenville, his final resting place.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Diane Womack-Shepherd; children, Isheusa, Yisaih and Teraina all of Cleveland, Ohio, Andre (Kim) and Latoya of Greenville; five sisters, Betty Atkins, Barbara Shepherd, Diane (Curtis) Shepherd, Willie Mae (David) Bibins all of Cleveland, Ohio; a very special sister, Cheryl (Ricky) Shepherd of Greenville; four brothers, John Shepherd Jr., Thomas (Evelyn) Shepherd of Greenville, George (Millie) Shepherd and Charles (Bonnie) Shepherd of Cleveland, Ohio; aunt, Mrs. Janie Ridgeway of Detroit, Mich.; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.