Safe Harbor Summer Social Aug. 27

Preparations are underway for the second annual Summer Social event benefitting Safe Harbor, the Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center, on Aug. 27.

The special event will be held at Cambrian Ridge and will include an evening of great food, live music performed by Two Lane Hi-Way, and a silent auction

The purpose of the Summer Social is to raise funds for the local non-profit agency which provides vital services to child abuse victims and their non-offending family members.

Services include forensic interviews, counseling services and assistance in the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases at no expense to clients.

Safe Harbor takes a multi-disciplinary team approach and works with the District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Human Resources, law enforcement, and medical and mental health professionals.

The agency has been serving children in Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes Counties since 1997 and plans to celebrate 25 years of service to the children and families of the community.

They are asking for sponsorships for the event and will recognize sponsors at the event and on social media.

Of course any donation is welcome as the Summer Social is one of their main fund raising activities to support operations throughout the year.

If you have an item you would like to donate an item or items for the silent auction email claire@safeharborbccac.org.

A Superhero Sponsor is $1,000 and includes six tickets. A Protector Sponsor is $750 and includes four tickets. A Defender Sponsor is $500 and includes two tickets. A Guardian Sponsor is $250 and an Advocate Sponsor is $100. Tickets to the event are $50 each.

For more information you can visit www.facebook.com/SafeHarborButlerCoCAC or safeharborbccac.org.

Claire Corley, executive director and outreach coordinator for Safe Harbor, said she wishes to thank all who have supported and plan to support the agency mission and the children they serve.