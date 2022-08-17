Funeral Service for Emanuel Harmon was held Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 from the Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. Minister Jacoby Thagard officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Burial followed in the Magnolia Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving mother, Beulah M. Hardy of Greenville; a beloved and blessed grandmother, Mrs. Nellie B. Little of Greenville; sisters: Bertha (Michael) Jackson of Greenville; Priscilla Harmon of Nashville, Tenn., and Stephanie (John) Pine of Montgomery; uncles, Brive Crosskey of Rochester, N.Y., Willie C. (Elizabeth) Little of Montgomery, L. C. Little of Greenville, Floyd Little of Montgomery, and Calvin (Ada) Harmon of Wetumpka; aunts, Helen Crosskey of Maryland, Wash., Nellie M. Boggan of Pascagoula, Miss., Ida Mae Lee of Greenville, Christine (Danny) Braxton and Earnestine Brown, both of Ft. Deposit, Betty Bradley of Montgomery; Willie Lois McDonald of Greenville; very close friend, April Floyd; close cousin, Arthur Greene; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.