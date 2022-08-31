This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The high school football season has started locally.

On Aug. 19, the Georgiana Panthers broke an 11 game losing by beating the W.S. Neal Eagles 18-14.

On Aug. 25, the Fort Dale Academy Eagles blasted the Hooper Colts 45-14.

On Aug. 26, the 5A Greenville Tigers came from behind to beat the 6A Park Crossing Thunderbirds 25-19 in overtime.

The same night the Georgiana Panthers traveled to face the McKenzie Tigers and won convincingly 28-0.

On Sept. 3, major college football will kick off.

Alabama will host Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Auburn will against Mercer at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN from Jordan-Hare in Auburn.

My predictions are that Alabama wins 49-10 over Utah State and Auburn blows out Mercer 56-7.