TRACY LEE MILLS

Oct. 9, 1951 – Aug. 24, 2022

Tracy Mills, age 70, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Mr. Mills was born on Oct. 9, 1951.

A Graveside Service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug, 27, at Antioch West Cemetery, Greenville. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 6-8 pm Friday, Aug. 26, at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana. Johnson Funeral Home directed the arrangements.

Mr. Mills was preceded in death by his father, Robert Mills; mother, Verla Mae Mills; brothers, Robert Lynn Mills and Hiram Mills.

Mr. Mills is survived by wife, Marilyn Mills; son, Charles Mills (Megan); daughter, Janet Hudson (Anthony); grandchildren, Jessie Mills, Charlie Mills, and Rebecca Mills; sisters, Anita Rice (Chuck) and Jennifer Taylor; brothers, Clyde Mills and Larry Hunter; and many nieces and nephews.