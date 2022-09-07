Eagles fall to Gators

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The AAA Fort Dale Academy Eagles are now 1-1 on the season after losing to the AAA Glenwood School Gators 40-21 this past Friday. The Eagles also fell to 0-1 in area play.

FDA got off to a bad start when the orange and white Gators returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.

After completing the point after attempt (PAT), Glenwood led 7-0 with 11:43 remaining in the first quarter.

The hungry Gators would add two more touchdowns at the 5:09 and 3:01 marks before the Eagles could answer, which left them 20 points in the hole.

With 1:02 left, Eagle Everette Black scored on a 12-yard rushing touchdown and Alan Alvarez added the PAT to make the score 20-7.

In the second quarter, Glenwood would score two more touchdowns before the halftime intermission to make the score 33-7.

FDA took the field with new life in the third quarter and scored a 52-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Ethan Alford to Alvarez at the 11:07 mark.

The Gators would again answer with their own touchdown on a 35-yard pass at the 8:42 mark.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles would make the only score on an Alford to Alvarez 14-yard pass.

At the final horn, the score was 40-21 with the Gators handing the Eagles their first loss of the season.

Offensively, FDA highlights included Alford completing 9-18 passes for 181 yards, Black rushing eight times for 51 yards and Alvarez with 83 yards on four receptions.

Defensively, Eagle Sterling Arnold had six solo tackles with Alford adding five solo tackles and an interception.

The Eagles will travel to play the AAA Autauga Senators this Friday for an area game.