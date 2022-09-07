BY RAY VAN COR

The Georgiana Panthers are 3-0 after handing the green and white Wildcats of Florala their first loss of the season under the Friday night lights.

Georgiana put six points on the board quick when junior Cameron Miles crossed the goal for the Panthers giving them their initial points with 12:04 on the clock.

Florala scored with 6:40 left in the first quarter but the Panthers blocked the extra point attempt and the game was tied 6 -6.

Georgiana drove the length of the field, and with 5:46 remaining Miles scored again for the Panthers.

The two point conversion was good and Georgiana took the lead 14-6.

Defense came up large when Panthers when senior Nehemiah Altidor intercepted a Florala pass and carried to the Widlcat 39-yard line.

After a procedure penalty that moved the Panthers back to the 46-six yard line, sophomore backup quarterback Kaveon Miles aired the ball out for another six points with 2:12 left in the first quarter and Georgiana looked as if they were going to run away with it at 20-6.

However, the Florala wildcats sunk their claws and in second quarter action, with 11:49 on the clock, they scored again.

They would complete the two point conversion to make the score 20-14, which is how it remained for the rest of the game.

The second half was a defensive struggle on both sides.

Panther head coach Berry Bess said after the final buzzer, “My emotions are sky high right now; I thought I was going to have a heart attack honestly.

“Without being able to get a first down, we had delays late in the game and our offense was out of sync.

“Our quarterback got banged up early, but our defense stepped up huge and carried us on their backs and won us the game.

“We have Kinston next, I’m sure it will be another hard fighting football team.”

The Panthers will travel this week to face the orange and blue Kinston Bulldogs who are currently 1-1 on the season.

Kinston had an open date last week and has had two weeks to prepare for Georgiana.

The Bulldogs last game was a 33 – 6 loss at home against the Tigers of Elba.