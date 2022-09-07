Greenville robber caught

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Harvone Crenshaw, age 38 of Greenville, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the Greenville Police Department and charged with Robbery 1st and placed in the Butler County Correctional Facility.

According to a press release by Greenville Police Chief Justin Lavvorn, Greenville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 100 block of the Greenville Bypass on Thursday, Sept. 1, just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers talked with an employee who stated a black male wearing dark clothing and a COVID mask entered the store and demanded money from the register.

The robbery subject then threatened the employee that he had a gun but the employee stated they never saw a gun.

The suspect then grabbed a small amount of money from the register and fled the store.

GPD investigators also responded to the business and collected several items of evidence, which allowed them to develop a suspect within eight hours of the robbery.

After locating the suspect shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, GPD brought him in for questioning.

The suspect gave a full confession after he was confronted with the evidence against him. He was then arrested and charged with Robbery 1st

Lovvorn stated in the press release, “I would like to commend the quick response of our patrol officers to the scene and investigator Lt. Lionel Davidson for his hard work in this case.

“He worked nonstop to identify and arrest a dangerous felon before any more innocent civilians could be put in harm’s way.”