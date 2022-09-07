Hasty’s body found Sunday

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Family and friend’s hopes were let down on Sunday, Sept. 4, after a missing person report to the Butler County Sherriff’s Office and subsequent search led to the discovery of the body of Christopher Hasty.

Hasty, a male, age 49 lived in the 13,000 block of Ridge Road.

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, on Friday, Sept. 2, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received a call about a missing person, which was Hasty.

The BCSO responded and began a search, which started Friday and ended Sunday around 2 p.m. when Hasty’s body was found.

The BCSO was aided by military personnel, a helicopter from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and Alabama Conservation Enforcement officers.

Bond indicated that Hasty’s body was found by military personnel a couple hundred yards from his residence down a very steep cliff of 150 feet.

Bond said that to his understanding, Hasty worked for the military but was a civilian employee.

The cause of death is under investigation and awaiting determination from the Alabama Department of State Forensics.