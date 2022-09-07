Smith arrested for kidnapping

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

After a manhunt and barricaded suspect situation, Darrius Smith, age 35, was arrested on Aug. 31 for multiple charges to include attempted murder and kidnapping.

According to the Georgiana Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m. that day Georgiana officers responded to a 911 call in reference to an assault and possible kidnapping.

Further investigation determined a female had been taken from her place of employment sometime last week in Greenville and brought to a Georgiana residence where she was assaulted and held against her will for approximately six to seven days.

The victim was treated at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama is currently in protective custody. The victim’s name is being withheld pending further investigation.

According to officials, the victim stated the offender dropped her off at a residence on Oakwood Street in Georgiana where she ran to another residence seeking help.

Smith circled back in an attempt to recapture the victim but she was able get help from a nearby resident.

Smith was instructed to leave the property by the citizen and that the police had been called.

Smith subsequently left the scene before officers arrived.

A multiple agency search began for Smith when Georgiana P.D. received information that Smith was at a home on Rigsby road outside of Georgiana.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for assistance and officers of both agencies surrounded the house.

Smith was instructed to exit the premises but refused.

The Greenville Police Special Response Team was called to respond and utilizing tear gas and flash bang grenades entered the premises and found Smith hiding in a closet.

Smith’s charges include: Assault 3rd, Attempted Murder, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Domestic Violence 3rd Menacing, DV Assault 2nd, Failure to Appear/Comply/Pay, Kidnapping-Abduction of an Adult, Probation Violation, and Theft of Property 4th.

Smith is currently being held at the Butler County Correction Facility while the incident is under further investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies to include Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole