County football wrap-up

It was a rough week for three of Butler County high school footballs teams this past weekend.

The 1A Georgiana Panthers were the lone team to win, beating region rival Kinston Bulldogs 30-20.

Georgiana is now 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in region play.

They will face the 0-4 blue and gold Houston County Lions this Friday for homecoming and a region game. The Panthers should win easily.

After Georgiana’s disappointing season last year, head coach Berry Bess has his team clicking on all cylinders.

The 5A Greenville High School Tigers lost their second game in a row to the red and white Eufaula Tigers 43-7.

Eufaula recently dropped from 6A to 5A in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and brought a determined team to face Tiger to Tiger.

By the end of the first half, Eufaula led 29-0. Greenville’s record now stands at 1-2 and they are 0-2 in region play.

They next face the 2-2 blue and gold 5A Selma Saints at home in a non-region game.

The game should prove a fairly tough test for the Tigers as they continue to adapt to new offensive and defensive schemes installed by head coach Patrick Browning.

The 1A McKenzie Tigers are now at 0-3 after losing a heartbreaker to region opponent Pleasant Home 25-20.

McKenzie will have an open weekend this week and will gather themselves to face the purple, gold, and white Bulldogs of JU Blacksher who are currently 3-1.

Head coach Ezell Powell will have his hands full preparing his team for this game.

Rounding up county school scores, the Fort Dale Academy Eagles, now 1-2, fell to the gold and grey Autauga Generals by a score of 35-10.

Head coach Eric Folmar will have to work through some early season injuries as the Eagles face the 1-2 Morgan Academy Senators this Friday.

Fort Dale plans to hold Military Appreciation Night this Friday and all veterans are invited to attend.