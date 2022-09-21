Area football scores

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

AHSAA

2A Highland Home flying Squadron are 5-0 after shutting out the Horseshoe Bend Generals of New Site 42-0.

The flying Squadron will face the 4-1 1A Bulldogs of Brantley who defeated the Kinston Bulldogs at home 53- 6. Brantley’s only loss was against an undefeated Elba Tigers.

2A Luverne Tigers are 3-2 after a 26-25 squeaker victory over the Lanett Panthers.

The Tigers will square off against a 1-3 Calhoun Tigers of Letohatchee. The blue and white Tigers of Calhoun are coming off of a shutout loss 56-0 at the hands of a 2-2 Red Devils of Maplesville.

3A Straughn Tigers are undefeated at 5-0 and 3-0 in Region 2 with another 41-12 win over the Yellow Jackets of Ashford.

The Tigers Take on the 4-1 2A Ariton Purple Cats. The Purple Cats are coming in after shutting out the Zion Chapel Rebels of Jack 35-0.

3A Hillcrest Jaguars of Evergreen are 2-3 now after a one point loss, 28-27, to the W.S. Neal Eagles in Brewton.

The Jags will face the 4-1 Mobile Christian Leopards who defeated the Monroe County Tigers 48-6.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs, now 5-0, defeated the Montgomery Academy Eagles 49-7 in Montgomery.

The Bulldogs travel to Centreville to square off against the 3-2 Bibb County Choctaws who beat the Sipsey Valley Bears 56-10 last week.

AISA

1A Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars are 4-1 after downing the Wilcox Academy Wildcats 54-35 Friday night.

The Cougars host the 1-3 Hooper Academy Colts for Homecoming under the Friday night lights.

AA Hooper is 5th in Region I and is rolling in to Luverne with a 68-40 win against Snook Christian Academy.

1A Sparta Academy Warriors remain winless at 0-4 losing in a shutout 41-0 to the AA Saints of Patrician Academy. Sparta faces 3-1 Clarke Prep Gators of Grove Hill who are 1st AISA AA Region II.