April 4, 1929 – Sept. 15, 2022

Mrs. Callie Mae Goins Hickman, 93, a resident of Greenville, died on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at her home. The funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Herbert Brown and Brother Randy Harvill officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Central Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Hickman was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Hubbord Hickman; an infant son; parents, Marcus Norman and Velma Marler Goins; sisters, Mary Knight, Minnie Jones, Jewell Knight, Agnes Greek, Mildred Garrett, Joyce Phillips, Eloise Cushion and Floyce Goins; and brothers, Bud Goins, Delmus Goins, Arthur Goins and Leroy Goins.

She is survived by her sons, Bobby Hickman (Gloria) and Tommy Hickman (Kathy); grandchildren, Virginia Hickman, Vickie Davis (Kacey), Chad Hickman (Ashlie), Brad Hickman (Jessica) and Renee Hickman; great-grandchildren, Bradleigh Hickman, Anna Clark Hickman, Katelyn Cawley and Mastyn Hickman; sister, Wilma Lynam and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Mrs. Hickman was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and granny.

The pallbearers were Brad Hickman, Kacey Davis, Terry Goins, James Phillips, L.D. Sessions and Neal Norris.

