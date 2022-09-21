FDA holds active shooter training for students

Fort Dale Academy recently invited Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn to train their juniors and seniors to better handle active shooter situations. Lovvorn, who holds numerous prestigious certifications in safety and defense, encouraged students to rehearse a mental plan of action not just for school but also for the various places that they frequent like stores, restaurants, and parking lots. He is pictured giving Emma Cook a hands-on opportunity to learn a very effective method to disarm a shooter. Lovvorn advocates that we increase training and preparedness about active shooters to match the levels at which we prepare students for fire and inclement weather situations. Parties or organizations interested in training or information should call the police department at 334-382-7461 and ask for the Chief’s office. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)