MTSS Media Blitz held for BCSS

The Butler County School System (BCSS) held a MTSS Media Blitz event Monday, Sept. 19, to announce the system being selected as one of the first in the state to participate in the MTSS program. MTSS, which stands for Multi-Tiered Student Support, is a program whereby student needs are addressed through a comprehensive, prevention-based framework aligned with the Alabama Achieves Strategic Plan. MTSS creates a system to meet the academic, behavioral, and foundational wellness needs of the whole child. It also incorporates a team-driving approach that engages all stakeholders including state, regional, district, school, community, family and students to ensure access to opportunities for students that will improve outcomes for every child. The core of the program focuses on team-driving leadership, engaging stakeholders, providing safe and supportive learning environments, and K-12 evidence base instructional strategies. Data-based decision making completes the program. Among attendees were leaders from the school system, ministry, media, and community. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)