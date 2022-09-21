This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

This week I will go back to the weekend of Sept. 23-24, 1977, 45 years exactly to the day and date.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Fort Dale trounced South Montgomery 47-88. South Montgomery was ranked No. 8 and Fort Dale was 1-3 entering the game.

Greenville High School had a close game with Robertsdale winning 17-14.

Greenville Academy, in a defensive game, lost a close one to Crenshaw Christian Academy 3-0.

Georgiana lost a nail biter to Evergreen 9-6. South Butler beat Patrician 12-0 and McKenzie lost to Red Level 27-7.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, I listened to the Alabama-Vanderbilt game on the radio. I was at Leta Mills at Stadium Apartments.

I remember Rucina Fletcher Johnson, Ann Carl and Allen Connell were there. Alabama’s Buddy Holt had an 82-yard punt in the game. Alabama won 24-12.

Auburn beat Tennessee 14-12. Florida played Mississippi State on regional TV. The Gators won 24-22.

The national game that day was Ohio State-Oklahoma. The Sooners edged the Buckeyes 29-28 on a 41-yard field goal on the last play of the game.