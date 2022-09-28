Area football scores

BY RAY VAN COR

AHSAA

1A Red Level Tigers lost to Bullock County 7-0. Now 3-3, the Tigers are pitted against 1A 5-0 Tigers of Elba.

1A Pleasant Home Eagles are 2-3 now, losing to the Zion Chapel Rebels 28-19. The Eagles travel to Kinston to square off with the Bulldogs who are 1-4.

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron moved to 6-0 after downing the 1A Bulldogs of Brantley in a serious squeaker 28-27. The Squadron will take on another Crenshaw County team at home, the 4-2 Luverne Tigers.

The 4-2 1A Brantley Bulldogs face 6-0 Georgiana Panthers.

2A Luverne Tigers shutout the Calhoun Tigers of Letohatchee and next face in-county undefeated Highland Home.

3A Hillcrest Jaguars had a week off last week after losing 28-27 to the W.S. Neal Eagles. This Friday night, they are pitted against 4-2 Mobile Christian Leopards.

3A Straughn Tigers fell to 5-1 after losing to the 2A Purple Cats of Ariton 28-14. Straughn travels to Dothan to face the 3A undefeated 5-0 Houston Academy Raiders.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are 6-0 after defeating Bibb County Choctaws 55-18. The Bulldogs play the 4A Panthers of Geneva who are 2-4.

AISA

1A Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars defeated the 2A Hooper Academy Colt 35-18. The 5-1 Cougars, this Friday night, face the 4-1 2A Macon East Montgomery Academy Knights.

1A Sparta Academy Warriors remain winless 0-6 after losing to Clarke Prep 34-6. Sparta hosts the 2A Generals of Abbeville Christian Academy who are 2-3 after defeating the Lownde Academy R