Clash of the Panthers

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Panthers are 6-0, putting yet another check in the win column for the season.

Georgiana traveled to Beatrice for another cat fight against the J.F. Shields High school Panthers.

The crimson and white Panthers of J.F. Shields were winless, suffering shutouts in each of their games.

The story of this game is that J.F. Shields managed to score six points in this game.

The Panthers of Georgiana brought home the win, 40-6, but have a true challenge next when facing the 4 – 2 Bulldogs of Brantley underneath the Friday night lights.

The Kelly green and white Brantley Bulldogs lead the series 8 – 4, if the records are correct since 2010.

Brantley has two losses coming into this game losing by a point 28-27 to 2A undefeated Highland Home and by seven points, 42-35, to the undefeated 1A Elba Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in 1A Region 2 and currently ranked third. Brantley has an offensive scoring average of 39 points against their opponents and defensively holding their opponents to an average of 16 points.

The Panthers of Georgiana average 26 points offensively and allow only an average of 11 points scored defensively on them.

The Panthers and Bulldogs have played three of the same teams and judging from the play averages and the fact that it’s a home game for Brantley the Panthers are going in as the underdogs.

However, there is no accounting for special teams play and the fight in the heart of the Panthers this should be a slobber knocker of a game.