Important dates for absentee voting

The absentee voting period for the Nov. 8 General Election began on Sept. 14, 2022.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.

For Butler County, call 334-382-2651 or visit the Butler County Courthouse at 700 Court Square, Greenville.

Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

Nov. 1: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by mail can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.

Nov. 3: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by hand can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.

Nov. 7: The last day an absentee ballot returned by hand can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.

Nov. 8: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until Nov. 8 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.