Mount arrested for multiple charges

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The hunt for a man, who eluded law enforcement from Sept. 18-20 after stealing a vehicle, has ended without harmful incident.

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, Donald Glenn Mount, age 35, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, and placed into the Butler County Correction Facility (BCCF).

Bond said Mount was picked up by two individuals on Elm Lane who alerted law enforcement that the subject was with them and where they were located.

Law enforcement was then able to take Mount into custody at the old Shell station across from Boss Manufacturing.

Bond added, “We thank the individuals for what they have done.”

The hunt for Mount began Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18, after sheriff’s deputies tried to make contact with him on Kolb City Road in relation to complaint issues.

Before deputies could arrive Mount allegedly stole a vehicle and left the Kolb City Road area.

He was then located near Manningham Road and Ridge Road.

Bond stated that the subject then tried to run a deputy off the road who was headed to the location.

A high speed car chase ensued and a Greenville Police Department officer was also ran off the road.

The pursuit ended on U.S. Highway 31 South near the Greenville city limits in the area near Sunrise Cemetery when spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle.

Mount fled the scene and eluded law enforcement in the woods before he was picked up by the two individuals Tuesday morning, Sept. 20.

Mount has been charged with Attempt to Elude, Attempted Murder, two count of Burglary 3rd, Domestic Violence 2nd-Criminal Mischief, Menacing-Intimidation Only, three counts of Reckless Endangerment, Theft of Lost Property 4th, and Theft of Property 1st.

Mount is still being held in the BCCF and has a $313,000 bond.