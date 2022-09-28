Pine Flat Methodist Church Homecoming Oct. 2

BY BRUCE BRANUM

On Oct. 2, Pine Flat Methodist Church and Pine Flat Cemetery Association will have their Homecoming and Memorial Day.

Descendants of the original founders and their friends will come together to celebrate the long history of the Pine Flat Methodist Church and its cemetery as they worship and fellowship together.

The worship service will begin at 11 a.m. The guest speaker this year is Dr. Olivia Poole.

Mrs. Myralyn Trawick Watson will lead the order of worship and memorial service.

Mrs. McDuffie Stallworth, Mrs. Larry Smith, Mrs. Wayne Wall, and Mrs. Billy Dees will serve as registrars.

Miss Mary Helen Terry will serve as the acolyte. Special music will be provided.

Originally from Montgomery, Poole was raised in the congregation of First United Methodist Church. She is the daughter of Bryan Cadenhead Poole and the late Joseph Poole, both from Butler County.

During her childhood, she spent many summers in Greenville and Butler County with her grandmother, Olive Cadenhead and great aunt, Ennis Lawrence.

She attended Auburn University and received a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration before going to Emory University’s Candler School of Theology.

She received her doctorate from Duke University with an emphasis on proclamation and leadership.

In her free time, Poole enjoys running, hiking, and spending time outdoors with her family.

She is married to Reverend Steve Reneau who is the pastor of Elba United Methodist Church.

Steve and Olivia have two children, Grantham and Ennis-Hartley.