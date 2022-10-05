Dr. Williams retires

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

After 33 years of practicing pediatrics in Greenville, Dr. Duane Williams has retired.

Williams grew up in Alabama, but moved to Louisiana with his parents where he found the love of pediatrics.

Upon returning from Vietnam, Williams decided he wanted to practice pediatrics instead of being heart surgeon.

After 17 years of practicing pediatrics in Louisiana, Williams first stepped foot in Butler County in 1989 and began practicing at Stabler Clinic which later became Regional Medical Clinic.

Over his 50 years as a pediatrician, Williams touched the lives of thousands of young children from birth to 21 years old.

A large crowd gathered to thank Williams for his many years of dedication and service to the health and well-being of the youth in the community at a retirement reception held at Regional Medical Clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

At the reception, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon presented Williams with a proclamation and ‘Key to the City.’

The proclamation read in part, “Dr. Williams’ fan club covers generations of grateful Butler Countians as evidenced by the hundreds of children’s photos posted on his office walls of those he treated over the years; and

“Whereas: Those of us who have had the pleasure and honor to work closely with Dr. Williams will miss him more than he will ever know; and

“Now, Therefore, I Dexter McLendon, as Mayor of the City of Greenville, Alabama, declare Sept. 28th of each year as “Dr. Duane Williams Day” in our city and will be forever grateful for his big hear for the children of our community.”