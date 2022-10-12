Football Swami

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

2-5 Fort Dale Eagles vs. 1-6 Bessemer Academy Rebels

The Bessemer Academy Rebels, sixth in AISA 3A are coming to town. Both teams are coming off losses.

Fort Dale in a road game loss against Valiant Cross Academy 34-6 and Bessemer Academy took a shutout at the hands of Lee Scott Academy Warriors 49-0.

Bessemer Academy averages 7.5 points on offense and allows an average of 33 points defensively including two shutout losses.

Fort Dale averages almost 26 offensively and allows 30 and it is a home game for the Eagles, Fort Dale 36-14.

1-6 Greenville Tigers vs. 4-3 Carroll Eagles (Ozark)

The home field advantage was definitely the Rehobeth Rebels and the Greenville Tigers paid the price in a 42-7 loss.

The Tigers travel to Ozark to scrap with the 4-3 Carroll Eagles.

The red and white Eagles defeated the Headland Rams in their last outing 42-8 and defeated Rehobeth 21-7 at Rehobeth.

The Swami says Greenville loses 49-13 to the Carroll Eagles.

0-6 McKenzie Tigers vs. 3-4 Kinston Bulldogs

The still winless McKenzie Tigers almost doubled my prediction in the loss 72-38 against the Florala Wildcats.

The Tigers travel to face the 3-4 Kinston Bulldogs under the lights.

Though it is a home game for Kinston and they have a 35-0 shutout against Red Level, Tiger head coach Ezell Powell won’t get shutout. Kinston Bulldogs 42-7.

6-2 Georgiana Panthers vs. 3-5 Red Level Tigers

The Panthers fell hard last Thursday night in a 62-28 loss to the Tigers of Elba.

This Friday night Georgiana will host another streak of Tigers of Red Level.

The Tigers suffered a 35-0 shutout at the hands of the Kinston Bulldogs.

The Panthers home field advantage coupled with better averages across the table, Georgiana wins 35-6.

Who knows, I could be wrong.