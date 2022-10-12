This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The weekend of Oct. 14-15, 1977, the high school scores were Fort Dale 41 Fort Deposit 20, Greenville 33 W.S. Neal 7, Greenville Academy 21 Meadowview Christian Academy 14, Georgiana 6 Luverne 7, South Butler Academy 34 Eclectic Academy 0, McKenzie 0 Repton 39.

College scores were Auburn 21 Georgia Tech 38 and Alabama 24 Tennessee 10.

Alabama came off big win vs then #1 USC 21-20.

It was the third Saturday in October vs Tennessee at Legion Field in Birmingham.

Alabama won, but not impressively. The team looked flat.

This was Johnny Majors first team at Tennessee. Majors was at Pitt the year the before.

The Panthers won the National Championship in 1976 with a 12-0 record, Tony Dorsett won the Heisman Trophy.

Jeff Rutledge scored on runs of three and nine yards and threw a 39-yard pass to Ozzie Newsome for a total of three touchdowns.