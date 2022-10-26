COMMUNITY SUPPORTS TODAY’S MOM PROGRAM

In 2020, the state of Alabama had the 5th highest infant mortality rate in the United States.

Butler County Extension office offers the Today’s Mom prenatal nutrition program developed by Auburn University.

The six-lesson program focuses on healthy food choices for Mom and baby, including breastfeeding, food safety, appropriate physical activity, menu planning, and budgeting.

In-person classes include recipe sampling and hands-on demonstrations with baby manikins.

During the pandemic, all classes were via Zoom or Facebook Live. Several Mom’s to-be completed the program changed their eating habits, and made the decision to breastfeed.

As an encouragement for these Moms to complete the program, and their desire to give back and provide a helping hand, local community members and groups provided car seats, diapers, and clothing.

We are so grateful to Steve Davison, Joseph Ministries Greenville Methodist Church, Tonya & Jerry Porter owners of Eagle Learning Academy, and Women’s Missionary Group Greenville Methodist Church.

If you are interested in the Today’s Mom program, please contact the Butler County Extension office at 334-382-5111.