Area football scores

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Area Football

AHSAA

1A Pleasant Home Eagles are 2-8, losing 60-14 to 7-3 Georgiana Panthers in their last game of the season.

1A Brantley Bulldogs who are 8-2 and 2nd in 1A Region 2 now traveled to Florala and defeated the Wildcats 53-25. It is unclear who they will face in the first Round of the Playoffs at this time.

1A Red level Tigers fell 38-24 to the Samson Tigers in their final game

1A 9-3 Florala Wildcats lost their last game of the regular season to Brantley but face a 9-1 Millry Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs.

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron fell in their last game of the regular season 8-7 to the now 7-1 Reeltown Rebels. They will face the 8-2 Isabella Mustangs at home in the first round of 2A playoffs.

2A Luverne Tigers won36-18 over the Lafayette Bulldogs and will travel to face the 9-1 Vincent Yellow Jackets in the first round 2A playoffs.

3A 4-6 Hillcrest Jaguars lost 34-14 in their final game of the year against the Daphne Trojans.

3A Straughn Tigers, now 8-3 defeated Providence Christian Eagles 19-7 in their last regular season game. The Tigers of Straughn made the first round of the 3A playoffs and face the crimson and white 7-3 Thomasville Tigers.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are 9-1 after losing 45-23 to the Montgomery Catholic Knights. That was a regular season wrap for the Bulldogs. They are headed for the playoffs and are paired with the 8-2 purple and gold Aggies of Jackson at Andalusia for the first round.

AISA

1A 8-3 Crenshaw Christian Cougars defeated Snook Christian Academy of Foley 62-14 in their final regular season game. The Cougars will face the 4-6 Wilcox Academy Wildcats in the first round of AISA 1A playoffs. This shouldn’t be a problem for the Cougars.

1A Sparta Academy Warriors remained winless at 0-11 after losing 13-12 in their final game of the season to Coosa Valley Academy Rebels of Harpersville at home.

1A Lowndes Academy Rebels are 8-2 after defeating the 2-7 Hooper Academy Colts in a final road game 48-31.The Rebels face Snook Christian Academy in the first round playoffs.