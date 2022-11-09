Alvarez breaks records at FDA

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Standard

Fort Dale Academy junior Alan Alvarez has broken school records for both career receiving yards and career receiving touchdowns.

His 1407 yards of receiving and 16 receiving touchdowns toppled the long-standing records of 1305 yards and 13 touchdowns set by Reid Crowe in the 1976-1977 seasons.

Head coach Eric Folmar said of Alvarez’s achievement, “Any time one of our guys puts his name in the record book, it’s obviously very special, not only for him but for his teammates that have contributed.

“We’re proud of Alan for the hard work he’s put in to make this a reality. This is just the tip of the iceberg of his potential as a football player, and he’s an even better young man.

“We’re really looking forward to him adding to these records next year as a senior and potentially leaving the legacy as the best wide receiver to ever put on a Fort Dale uniform.”

In addition to this year’s 595 yards of receiving and nine receiving touchdowns, other statistics for season show Alvarez’s value and versatility on the field.

As a defensive back, Alvarez broke up three passes, had 21 tackles, made two fumble recoveries, and picked off a pass for a 68-yard touchdown.

On special teams he kicked off 37 times for 1291 yards with two touch backs, returned eight kickoffs for 181 yards and a touchdown.

He also returned five punts for 65 yards, kicked three field goals, and made 24 of 25 extra points.

He led the team in all-purpose yards with 946 and put up 99 points while suffering an injury which kept him from playing in two games.