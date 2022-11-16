Area Football

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

1A Brantley Bulldogs, now 10-2, defeated the 9-1 Linden Patriots 41 – 20. Brantley now faces the 10-1 Leroy Bears in the third round of playoffs.

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron, now 11-1, defeated the Ariton Purple Cats 44-28. Highland Home moves on to the third round, squaring off with the 7-5 Clarke County Bulldogs of Grove Hill.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are 11-1 after defeating American Christian Academy of Tuscaloosa 31-7 and will have a chance in the third round when they face off against undefeated 11-0 Anniston Bulldogs.

AISA

1A Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars fell to the 12-0 Jackson Academy Eagles 22-6 and ending their post season run at 9-4.

Now, the Jackson Academy Eagles will go toe to toe in the Championship against the 1A Lowndes Academy Rebels that are 10-2 after downing the 6-6 Southern Academy Cougars of Greensboro 35-0.