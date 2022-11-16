FDA holds Veterans Day Program

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Lt. Colonel Scott McNaughton, Chief for Special Missions for the 226th Combat Communications Group of the Alabama Air National Guard, was the guest speaker at Fort Dale Academy’s annual Veterans Day program sponsored by the Student Government Association.

McNaughton has 33 years of military service and is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is also a 1988 graduate of Fort Dale where he played several sports and served as the SGA president.

McNaughton asked his audience of 4th through 12th graders to consider what would motivate someone to make the sacrifices necessary to serve in the military.

He added that many would say the motivation is bravery or courage, but that he believes our men and women in the armed forces largely serve out of love for their country and the citizenry.

He challenged listeners to not squander the sacrifices that have enabled our country to be the greatest experiment in freedom that the world has ever known, but to reach out to veterans and make cross-generational connections.

He made several Biblical references including John 15:13 “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

He closed by reminding the student body that Jesus Christ did just that for all of us.