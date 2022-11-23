This day in sports history
BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE
The Greenville Standard
This this coming Saturday, Nov. 26, Alabama played Auburn in 1977 at Legion Field in Birmingham.
There was no television; radio was the way to get the game that year.
Alabama entered the game with a nice 9-1 record, ranked #2 behind Texas.
Auburn entered with a 5-5 record and unranked. The score at the end of the first quarter, Auburn led 7-0.
Auburn RB Joe Cribbs scored on an 85-yard run. In the second quarter, Alabama scored two touchdowns to lead 14-7 at the half.
Scoring for Alabama, Jeff Rutledge connected with Bruce Bolton on a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Fullback Johnny Davis scored on a 12-yard run. Alabama led 14-7 at the half.
In the third quarter, Alabama scored two touchdowns on Tony Nathan runs of one and two yards.
Alabama led going into the fourth quarter 28-7.
In the fourth quarter, Auburn scored on a 74-yard pass from Charlie Trotman to Byron Franklin.
Alabama scored three touchdowns to go up 48-14.
RB Mitch Ferguson had a one yard run. Jeff Rutledge connected with Ozzie Newsome on 42-yard pass and QB Steadman Shealy scored on a 15-yard run. RB William Andrews scored on a three yard run to make the final 48-21.
Rushing for Alabama, Johnny Davis was 20-104.1 and a touchdown. Jeff Rutledge rushed 15-102.
In passing, Alabama’s Jeff Rutledge went 9-13 for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns.
For receiving, Alabama’s Ozzie Newsome had four receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.
For Auburn rushing, Joe Cribbs was 15- 133 with a touchdown. For passing, Charlie Trotman went 4-9-1 135 with a touchdown.
Receiving, Bryon Franklin was 1-74 with a touchdown.
Alabama clinched the SEC Championship and played at the Jan. 2, 1978, Sugar Bowl against Ohio State. Auburn finished the season at 5-6.