Georgiana School Panthers and the Greenville High School Tigers varsity basketball boys and girls squared off this past Friday evening for county rivalry matches. The Lady Tigers were victorious 67-27. Pictured above, a Lady Panther shoots for two points as Lady Tigers defend. The Panther boys finished a hard fought game with a win over the Tigers 76-73. Pictured left, a Panther leaps over Tiger defenders for a rebound. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)