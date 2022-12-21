Oct. 13, 1956 – Dec. 10, 2022

Margaret Smith, age 66, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Margaret was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She loved her family and friends dearly. Her servants’ heart will live on with her family and friends forever.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Jason Beiler and Bro. Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed in Union Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday, Dec. 12, at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana.

Margaret Smith is survived by her children: Valerie Holcombe (Michael), Timothy Smith (Stacy), Raymond Smith (Kacey), Renee Shipp (Bryant), Lorrie Jones; grandchildren, Shane Holcombe (Kourtnee), Savannah Smith, Cole Smith, Andrew Hitson, Ethan Hitson, Isabella Hitson, Owen Hitson, Tyler Smith (Cheyenne), Monica Smith, Hunter Smith, Adrianna Thornton, Brayden Smith, Kinsley Shipp, Emmett Jones, Olivia Jones; great grandchildren, Hattie Grace Holcombe, Zach Smith, T.J. Donar, Peyton Smith, Riley Smith; Sister, Linda Woody (Murray); aunts, Sandra Bell, Elaine Johnson; the father of her children, Johnny Smith; a very special friend and cousin, Mary Sims; a number of nieces and nephews that she adored.

Margaret Smith was preceded in death by her mother, Myra Rutledge.

Pallbearers were Valerie Holcombe, Timothy Smith, Raymond Smith, Renee Shipp, Lorrie Jones, Shane Holcombe, Tyler Smith and Hunter Smith.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Smith family.