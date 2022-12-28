Trammel new CEO of RMCCA

Patrick Trammell has been named chief executive officer of Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama, a member of the UAB Health System.

Trammell has his Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Health Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Trammell began his healthcare career in 2002 and has served hospitals in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, most recently serving as CEO for DeKalb Regional Medical Center in Fort Payne.

“We are very happy to have Patrick Trammell at RMCCA as our new Chief Executive Officer. We are looking forward to he and his family being part of the Greenville and surrounding community,” said Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

McLendon also noted the board of trustee’s vote was unanimous. The board began its search for a replacement upon the announcement that CEO Chad French would be leaving RMCCA Oct. 30, 2022.

“Patrick Trammell is a great choice to take the reins at RMCCA,” said Don Lilly, UABHS Chief Network and Affiliates Officer.

He added “Over the past five years the UAB Health System has, as part of its mission, shared resources and provided expertise to RMCCA with our continued goal to improve healthcare for the people of Greenville and the surrounding region. We’re excited for the leadership and expertise that Patrick brings to this endeavor.”

Patrick Trammell plans to be in Greenville and assume leadership the first week of 2023.

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to join the team at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama. I look forward to supporting the team’s efforts toward providing the best care for the communities we serve,” Trammell said.

The UAB Health System includes UAB Hospital, UAB Hospital-Highlands, UAB Callahan Eye Hospital and management relationships with Medical West, Baptist Health Montgomery, Russell Medical, John Paul Jones, Whitfield Regional and Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama hospitals.

The system also has affiliate relationships with Infirmary Health in Mobile and Northeast Regional Hospital in Anniston.

The system also includes Cooper Green Mercy Health Services and the UAB Health System/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance.