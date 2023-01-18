Eagles fall to Glenwood

Both Fort Dale varsity teams fell to Glenwood School at home on Jan 10. The girls score was 60-53 with sophomore guard Brinkley Long leading in scoring with 17 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Madison Freeman (pictured driving to the paint) put up 13 points. Junior guard Sawyer Fossett (pictured shooting a three) scored 12 points in the boys 60-37 loss. Sophomore forward Dain Winters led in rebounds with four, and junior guard Jackson Scott led in assists with four. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)