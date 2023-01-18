Dec. 24, 1942 – Jan. 13, 2023

Leroy Waller, 80, died at Luverne Health and Rehab on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A graveside will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Sunrise Memorial Park with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Waller was preceded in death by his parents, J D Waller and Rosalee Waller; daughter, Sherry Long; sister, Darlene Herring; and brother, Lester Waller.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Waller; son, Danny Waller; Rosie Northey; sister, Lorene Beverly; grandchildren, Alicia Sexton, Amanda Williams, Dusty Long, Kristalyn Cabral and Corey Waller; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.