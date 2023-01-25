Breaking ground and raising steel

Press release: Work has begun on a long awaited and anticipated football stadium on the campus of Greenville High School as well as a new gymnasium on the campus of McKenzie School and a new press box at the Georgiana School’s Harmon Field.

The projected completion date for Tiger Stadium is late July 2023. The new stadium will seat approximately 5000 fans and offer 500 premium seats with backs for home fans to reserve.

MUSCO lighting with a show package will provide amazing lighting and entertainment as well.

The McKenzie gymnasium set to open sometime in 2024, will provide regulation courts for both basketball and volleyball and will seat approximately 800 fans and students.

The new gymnasium will also serve a dual purpose in that it will include a stage area for school events such as assemblies and graduation ceremonies as McKenzie school currently has no auditorium.

The new press box in Georgiana is set to arrive in late February adding additional space for media, coaches and officials.

This project too has been a hope for our Board of Education for some time. The Board of Education has been working with the Architectural firm McKee and Associates for the past three years with plans for all three projects.

For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at joe.eiland@butlerco.k12.al.us or by phone at 334-382-2665.