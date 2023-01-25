Eagles win over Gators

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles won big over region rival the Clarke Prep Gators last week with a score of 70-38. High scorers were sophomore guard Anna Claire Thomas with 24 points, senior forward Lily Van Dyke with 23 points, and sophomore guard Brinkley Long (pictured shooting for two under the goal) with 11 points. The varsity boy’s team also beat out the Gators 54-42. Senior forward Grant McGriff scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds, junior forward Ty Carter put up 14 points, and junior point guard Ethan Alford (pictured driving into the paint) had eight points and led in assists. After three road games, the Eagles are at home versus Crenshaw Christian Thursday night. They will host their final home games on Jan 30, with region opponent Morgan before the regular season closes with away games against Monroe Academy on Jan 31. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)