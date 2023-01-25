Tigers and Panthers square off

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers varsity boys and girls both took wins over the Georgiana Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 21.

For the boys, it was a thriller and came down to last seconds of the game for Tigers to seal the win 97-94

The Tigers started fast by outscoring the Panthers 31-19 in the first quarter. By half time, Greenville led 53-34.

In the third quarter, the Panthers battled back and scored 34 points, while the Tigers put up 24 making the score 77-68.

Late in the fourth quarter, Georgiana managed to take a brief lead but clutch free throw shooting by Tiger Tyler Mallory sealed the game for a win.

Tyler Mallory led the Tigers with 46 points while JJ Washington added 24.

Georgiana had five players in double digits: Jaden Stallworth (25), Marques Payton (17), Noah Nelson (17), Jacobie Morgan (13), and Nasir Cheatham (11).

The Lady Tigers defeated Georgiana 60-29. While the Panthers held a brief lead in the first quarter, the Tigers roared back and dominated the rest of the game.

JoVala Ocean led the Tigers with 12 points with Sunita Oliver adding 11.

For the Panthers, Lillie Boggan had 14 points.

Greenville next travels to face off against the Wilcox Central Jaguars on Wednesday. Georgiana will travel to play the Pleasant Home Eagles on Thursday.