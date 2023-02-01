Jo Bonner visits FDA

BY KATHY PICKENS

University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner returned to his high school alma mater Monday, Jan. 23, as part of a college recruitment trip.

Bonner, a 1978 Fort Dale Academy graduate, has held several prestigious positions in education, industry and politics, including six-terms as a U.S. Congressman and as Gov. Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff, before serving as South’s fourth president.

Bonner’s message to Fort Dale Academy students is that they have many college choices, but to please consider visiting South.

He highlighted several academic offerings including business, nursing, engineering, computer science, education, the new marine sciences program, and medical school.

Bonner is a welcoming, hands-on administrator often seen on campus and at sporting events handing out pins and T-shirts or on his golf cart he calls the presidential limousine, offering students an occasional ride.

Accompanying Bonner on the high school visit was South’s Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Andrea Kent and area recruiter Adam Lindsey, both South Alabama alumni.

The pair highlighted student life, scholarships, residency, and attractions in the Mobile area.

For more information or to schedule a campus tour, please visit the university’s website www.southalabama.edu or contact Adam Lindsey by email at adamlindsey@southalabama.edu or by phone or text at (251) 220-8991.