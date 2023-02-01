RMCCA opens doors

Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama (RMMCA) held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Jan.25 to announce the re-opening of the front doors to the hospital and welcome RMCCA CEO Patrick Trammell in his new leadership role. RMCCA Director of Business Development David Norrell said they were excited to be able to open the front doors back after COVID and there is now access to the business office, medical records, and to visit patients. He noted the dining room is not open. Trammell spoke next and said, “Thank y’all for being here. It’s a pleasure to meet you all. Please come by any time, call me anytime.” He also noted the resilience of the community through COVID and commended them. Pictured are members of the community including civic leaders, faith, municipal and law enforcement organizations, as Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon cuts the ribbon. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)